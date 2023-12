The 6th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team have a primetime match up Tuesday night.

They'll head to Rhode Island to face off with the Providence Friars. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

We were lucky enough to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans — who just so happen to be parents of a couple of players.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, discuss the excitement around the game.