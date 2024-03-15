Marquette Moms discuss chances of being repeat Big East Tournament champs

The 3rd seed Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team is continuing their road to a repeat as Big East Tournament champions.

They beat the Villanova Wildcats Thursday night in overtime.

To break down the game, we were lucky enough to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans — they just so happen to be mothers to a couple of the players.

Lynn Kolek is mother to Tyler Kolek. Dawn Kghodaro is mother to Oso Ighodaro. The pair chatted with Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge about the team's chances with the Providence Friars Friday night.

Tip off for that game is at 7 p.m.

You can watch the full interview above.