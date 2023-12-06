Watch Now
Marquette moms discuss big matchup vs. Texas, Shaka Smart's former team

Stephanie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin joined TMJ4 News Today to talk about Marquette's game against Coach Shaka Smart's former school - Texas.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Dec 06, 2023
The 8th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team have another tough matchup against a top 25 opponent.

They'll host the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns at Fiserv Forum Wednesday night. Texas is Marquette Coach Shaka Smart's former squad.

We were lucky enough to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans, who just so happen to be the parents of two of the players.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, discuss the excitement around the big game vs. Texas.

