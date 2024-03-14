Watch Now
Marquette Mom discusses Golden Eagles' chances in the Big East Tournament

The Marquette Golden Eagles are headed into the Big East Tournament. We had a chance to speak to one of the team's biggest fans -- who happen to mom to one of the players.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Mar 14, 2024
The 3rd seed Marquette Golden Eagles will start their journey toward repeating as Big East Tournament champions Thursday night.

They'll face off against the Villanova Wildcats.

We had the chance to talk to one of the team's biggest fans, who just so happens to be mom to one of the players.

Ericka Jones is mother to Kam Jones. She broke down what's been fueling her son's impressive point average the last few games and a recent hype video released featuring Kam.

