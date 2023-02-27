Watch Now
Marquette men's basketball reaches its highest ranking since 1978

The Marquette University men's basketball team is ranked at No. 6 in the AP college basketball top 25
AP Photo/Aaron Gash
Marquette's Tyler Kolek (11) passes the ball past DePaul's Zion Cruz during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 16:59:18-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Marquette University men's basketball team is the sixth-best college basketball team in the country, according to the Associated Press college basketball top 25.

Marquette jumped from the No. 10 spot to the No. 6 spot this week after defeating both Creighton and DePaul on the road last week.

The top seven ranking is the first since the 1977-78 season.

The win over DePaul clinched Marquette's share of its first Big East regular-season title in a decade. But, the men of the team want more.

Tyler Kolek, the Big East Player of the Week this week, told the Associated Press, "We don't want to share. We want to put our stamp and really win the league. ... I think the scene will be different when we actually do that.”

The other teams that could take a chunk of that Big East title are Xavier and Providence. But, should Marquette win on Saturday against St. John's, they will officially be the sole winners of the Big East conference.

The game against St. John's tips off at 1 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

