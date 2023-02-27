Marquette men's basketball reaches its highest ranking since 1978

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Marquette University men's basketball team is the sixth-best college basketball team in the country, according to the Associated Press college basketball top 25.

Marquette jumped from the No. 10 spot to the No. 6 spot this week after defeating both Creighton and DePaul on the road last week.

The top seven ranking is the first since the 1977-78 season.

The win over DePaul clinched Marquette's share of its first Big East regular-season title in a decade. But, the men of the team want more.

Tyler Kolek, the Big East Player of the Week this week, told the Associated Press, "We don't want to share. We want to put our stamp and really win the league. ... I think the scene will be different when we actually do that.”

The other teams that could take a chunk of that Big East title are Xavier and Providence. But, should Marquette win on Saturday against St. John's, they will officially be the sole winners of the Big East conference.

The game against St. John's tips off at 1 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.