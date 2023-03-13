Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Marquette men's basketball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

The news comes after Marquette became outright Big East Conference Champs for the first time ever.
Marquette faces off against Xavier in the 2023 Big East Tournament final.
Marquette Butler Basketball
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 10:27:44-04

MILWAUKEE — Selection Sunday has arrived and Milwaukee's very own Marquette University men's basketball team has earned a #2 seed in the NCAA March Madness tournament!

Marquette was one of 68 teams selected in the tournament and with its seed, they will take on the #15 seed Vermont during the first round of the tournament on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

The news comes after Marquette became outright Big East Conference Champs for the first time ever, and won the Big East tournament on Saturday. It also comes after head coach Shaka Smart earned Big East Coach of the Year, and junior Tyler Kolek earned Big East Player of the Year.

Marquette is the only Wisconsin team to make it into the tournament this year.

The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, March 14 with the First Four.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!