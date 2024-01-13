Watch Now
Marquette guard Sean Jones will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

Morry Gash/AP
Marquette's Sean Jones is helped up after being hurt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Milwaukee. Butler won 69-62. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jan 12, 2024
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette guard Sean Jones will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Wednesday during the 11th-ranked Golden Eagles' loss to Butler.

School officials revealed the severity of the injury Thursday and said Jones will undergo surgery in the coming week.

Jones had come off the bench in each of Marquette's 16 games this season and was averaging 5.8 points and two assists in 16.3 minutes.

Marquette (11-5, 2-3 Big East) lost 69-62 to Butler, ending a 20-game conference home winning streak that tied a Big East record. The Golden Eagles have dropped two straight and three of five overall heading into Monday's home game against Villanova.

