Marinette’s Kali Francois set for prominent Kentucky Derby role

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — This weekend marks the biggest event in horse racing — the Kentucky Derby — which viewers can catch right here on NBC 26.

As the big race approaches, Marinette native Kali Francois, who normally works at the Maryland Jockey Club as a broadcast host, will be a key figure at Churchill Downs this weekend.

“NBC actually had record years as far as viewers from last year. So for people that say horse racing is a dying sport, the numbers show that that’s absolutely not the case,” Francois said.

Francois’ passion for horses began in her youth, though her father, Scott, was initially hesitant.

“He tried to have it stop before it even started because he knows, you know, when girls and horses mix together, it’s gonna be a big headache for him,” she said.

However, once he warmed up to her interest, Francois said he went all in.

“Once the first horse came, it went from 1 to 4 to 10 to 14, and then by the time I was about, by the time I was about 13-14, we had a 40 head breeding operation operating outside of Marinette,” said Francois.

Her involvement in horses extended into her childhood. Growing up Kali started competing at her local 4-H pony club doing pleasure shows.

By her early 20s, Francois found herself at jockey school in Lexington, Kentucky, being mentored by some of the best in the industry.

“It’s the adrenaline, it’s the rush, it’s the thrill, it’s that primal competition – it’s addicting, and once it kind of takes hold of you, it’s very, very hard to shake loose,” she said.

Her career as a jockey had her competing in different states on the east coast and even led her abroad to Australia.

“The biggest thrill that I had was actually in my apprentice year. I got to ride on Preakness Day a couple of races right before the big one,” Francois recalled.

About five years ago, she decided to transition to the media side of the sport. This weekend she’s working for TwinSpires, the main gambling app for the Kentucky Derby.

“I will be getting content for you guys with the connections like the trainers and the jockeys and the owners, with these horses as they are training towards the big race. It's super exciting to be a part of,” Francois added.

Looking ahead to her top finishers this weekend, she revealed her picks. For her top 3 finishers, she has So Happy as her top selection, Further Ado in second, and Renegade finishing third.

