Madison Bound: 4 Boys Basketball teams from Northeast Wisconsin headed to state

It was a great day for boys basketball around Wisconsin as teams looked to book a trip to Madison.

De Pere, Appleton North, Bonduel and Reedsville punched their tickets to the boys state tournament next week at the Kohl Center. One more from the area will be going as Xavier and Seymour are battling it out this evening.

Division 1:

(1) De Pere 97, (3) Brookfield East 74

The Redbirds are headed back to state for the first time since 2023.

(2) Appleton North 58, (4) Kaukauna 53

The Lightning are headed to state for the first time in program history.

Division 2:

(2) Slinger 53, Notre Dame 42

The Tritons come up just short of making it to Madison.

Division 4:

(2) Bonduel 78, (1) Marathon 68

The Bears are headed back to state for the second year in a row.