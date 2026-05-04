Luxemburg’s Cassie Schiltz returns to UW-Green Bay as an assistant coach

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One year after playing her last game for the UW-Green Bay women’s basketball team and helping the Phoenix reach back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances, Cassie Schiltz is returning as an assistant coach.

“We’re excited to welcome Cassie back to Green Bay,” coach Kayla Karius said in a news release. “She had an outstanding career here as a player and understands our program’s tradition and culture at a high level. Her strong relationships within the community make her a great addition to our staff, and as an alum, she’ll bring a relatable perspective while passing on her knowledge to the next group of Phoenix players.”

Schiltz spent six years with the Phoenix, ranks third in program history with three-pointers made, and scored more than 1,000 points during her playing career.

“I would like to thank head coach Kayla Karius for the opportunity to join the Green Bay coaching staff,” Schiltz said in the release. “I’m incredibly grateful to be returning to the university that gave me so much. This community and program are so very special, and I’m so excited to be back.”

Schiltz spent this past season on Brad Fischer’s staff at UW-Oshkosh, helping the Titans women's basketball team reach the NCAA Division III Final Four. She now joins former teammate Jasmine Kondrakiewicz on Karius’s staff.

