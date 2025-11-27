Love matches career high with 4 TD passes, lifting Packers to 31-24 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Love converted a pair of fourth downs with touchdown passes in the first half and finished with a career-high-matching four TD throws, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Packers (8-3-1) swept the season series to earn a potential tiebreaker in the NFC North and are in second place in the division behind Chicago (8-3), which plays at Philadelphia on Friday.

The two-time defending division champion Lions (7-5) entered the game out of the playoff picture, then fell further back in the hunt with a third loss in five games.

Detroit turned the ball over on downs on the opening drive of the second half and early in the fourth quarter.

Two plays after Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped for a loss just inside Green Bay territory on fourth down, Love threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson to give Green Bay a 24-14 lead early in the third.

David Dermer/AP Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson catches a touchdown pass while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Lions went for it fourth-and-3 from Packers 21 — trailing by 10 — and Jameson Williams dropped a pass.

Detroit's defense responded with a stop and the offense reached the Green Bay 4 before Micah Parsons' sack forced coach Dan Campbell to settle for a field goal and a 31-24 deficit with 2:59 left.

Parsons finished with 2 1/2 sacks.

David Dermer/AP Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

On the ensuing possession, Love converted a third-and-5 with an 8-yard pass to Watson and a fourth-and-3 on a 16-yard pass to Dontayvion Wicks to seal the victory.

Ryan Sun/AP Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) and tight end Josh Whyle (81) celebrate a first down against the Detroit Lions uring the second half an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Love was 18 of 30 for 234 yards with a 22-yard pass to Wicks and 2-yard pass to Doubs for touchdowns on fourth down in the second quarter. In the third, he threw a long touchdown pass to Watson and a 1-yard throw to Wicks for the receiver's second score of the game — and season.

Jared Goff was 20 of 26 for 256 yards with two touchdowns, a 22-yard pass to Williams late in the first half and a 17-yard pass to rookie Isaac TeSlaa in the third quarter.

Williams finished with seven receptions and 144 yards — both career highs — but he dropped a pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

Gibbs was held in check, running for 68 yards on 20 carries and gaining 18 yards on three catches.

Injuries

Packers: DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle) was carted off the field late in the game. ... CB Keisean Nixon (neck) was active after leaving last week’s game with a neck injury. ... WR Matthew Golden, LB Quay Walker and CB Nate Hobbs were inactive.

Lions: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. ... CB Terrion Arnold (concussion) and edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder) returned from injuries. ... WR/PR Kalif Raymond, TE Brock Wright, C Graham Glasgow and S Kerby Joseph were inactive.

Up next

Packers: Host Chicago on Dec. 7.

Lions: Host Dallas on Dec. 4.