Lourdes Academy's terrific season comes to a close in the Division 5 state semifinal round

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Lourdes Academy girls basketball squad had a terrific season.

They took home first place in the Trailways-East conference and made their first-ever appearance at the state tournament.

However, the state semifinal round would be as far as it would go as they would fall to Barneveld, 41-28.

Barneveld junior Izabel Durst had as many points as the Knights had the entire game, finishing with a game-high 28.

In their last game, seniors Delaney Ruedinger and Hailee Bauer each had a team-high 11 for the Knights.