Local Green Bay firefighter overcomes deadly infection to reach powerlifting nationals

GREEN BAY — Three years ago, local firefighter Nick Verstoppen thought he might never be able to lift weights again. Now, he is competing on the national stage.

"I just kind of got hooked," Verstoppen said.

Verstoppen’s powerlifting journey began in 2016. By 2022, he had placed fifth at a national meet.

“I've competed against a lot of great lifters, and I, you know, on the national stage, it's no joke,” Verstoppen said.

WATCH THE STORY OF VERSTOPPEN'S COMEBACK HERE!

Local firefighter overcomes deadly infection to reach powerlifting nationals

In 2023, his progress was sidelined following surgery on his rotator cuff. Then, about a month after the operation, Verstoppen’s open wound came into contact with a flesh-eating disease that began attacking his body.

“Doctors in fact, informed my wife and I that I probably wasn't coming out of what was, I believe, my third emergency surgery without (a left arm),” Verstoppen said. “And informed my wife that I may not survive it at all.”

Fortunately, he woke up with both arms.

“I woke up; I can remember wiggling my fingers. I rolled over and went back to sleep because I was relieved,” Verstoppen said.

He focused heavily on his recovery, and in less than a year, he returned to his normal duties at work. He also began slowly working his way back into weightlifting.

"I have a daughter with special needs, she's in a power wheelchair, she can't transfer herself, and for months, my wife had cared for [her]," Verstoppen said. "And the first time I was able to pick her up and move her was probably my biggest milestone."

From there, Verstoppen eventually transitioned back into competitive powerlifting. On June 10, he took seventh place at nationals, hitting several personal bests.

"To know that if we're willing to bear down and work through things, nothing is unattainable," Verstoppen said. "You can achieve anything if you're just willing to keep moving forward and work.”

