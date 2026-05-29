LITTLE CHUTE — The Little Chute Girls Flag Football Team may be in their first-ever season, but they dominated the Central Wisconsin Girls Flag Football League, and now they aim to win a title Saturday.

“Honestly, it's so inspiring just knowing that girls can do this now because it's something—I don't know, it's just cool because you only see boys doing it normally,” said freshman Adalyn Engle.

What started as some of the girls playing in the powder-puff game for homecoming has turned into something much bigger now that they’re a real team.

“Our first couple of scrimmages, we started winning, and we kind of got more competitive, and we really wanted to win and become undefeated. So, it's been really fun, and we’ve loved getting into it,” said junior Faith Kolosso.

Little Chute’s undefeated girls flag football team aims for title in first season

Head coach Mark Krommenacker, who also coaches the boys football team that took home a silver ball this past season, says once the girls got used to the speed of the game, they really started to shine.

“They're learning a lot as they go,” he said. “They've shown huge improvements throughout the last couple of months.”

Krommenacker admits he’s obsessed with football, and as his team kept winning, now they are as well.

“They've shown that they're into it, so that means I can send them film, and we can go over some stuff and study it up. As we've gotten into it, the concepts have gotten a little more advanced, and that makes it a lot of fun,” said Krommenacker.

That’s paid off. They went undefeated 5-0 during the regular season, winning their division, and on Saturday, they’re ready to try to bring home a title.

“(Our team) is so new, but we are ready,” said Kolosso. “I feel like this is like our eighth year, and we're playing for a title. It's so weird.”

But they say the most important thing is to go out there and have fun each time they’re able to take the field.

“Going into it, we kind of just went into it having a fun mindset, so we kind of just brought that throughout the whole season. And it's just a great time.”

The Mustangs face Appleton West in the semifinals Saturday at Lawrence University in the Banta Bowl.