Linebacker Quay Walker headed to Raiders on a 3-year deal

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker runs off the field after being ejected during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
(NBC 26) — Linebacker Quay Walker has found a new home.

Just a few days after the Packers swapped defensive tackle Colby Wooden for Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, Walker agreed to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million with the Raiders, per reports.

Walker was a first-round selection for the Packers in 2022 out of Georgia and led the team in total tackles in all four seasons he played for the franchise.

