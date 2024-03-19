Legendary skateboarder Steve Caballero shares his love of art and skateboarding with Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Saturday was a day to remember here at GBASO as kids and adults alike were able to meet one of the pioneers of skateboarding Steve Caballero, but not only that. He showed them a few tricks.

Steve Caballero has been skateboarding for 48 years. He invented a few tricks and was in the Bones Brigade with Tony Hawk.

For people of all ages, it was a dream come true to meet a skateboarding legend and to see him shred on a board.

Caballero loves that GBASO affords people of all ages the ability to express themselves on a skateboard.

“Everybody knows who Tony Hawk is but everybody should know who cab is as well. He’s right there with him,” said Corby Ruth.

Steve Caballero has been skateboarding for 48 years. He invented a few tricks and was in the Bones Brigade with Tony Hawk.

“I’ve been watching Steve Caballero skate for over 30 years,” said Mike Pierce.

“He’s just one of the GOATs,” said Rory Paulson-Mollet. “Some might say the best to ever touch a skateboard. It’s going to be exciting.”

He says it’s pretty special that he can still share his love for the sport.

“It’s pretty special to get into the art of skateboarding at age of 12 and then here I am going to be 60 in November and to be able to continue to share that love and passion that I have for the sport with others and inspire people,” Caballero said. “Never would I have thought that I would be skateboarding as a Grandpa.”

For Caballero, he loves that GBASO affords people of all ages the ability to express themselves on a skateboard.

“It just teaches people to believe in themselves and to work hard for something and to reach goals and make accomplishments that people set for themselves,” he said.

It also teaches them how to fail to succeed.

“It’s not easy to do, you can’t just hop on a skateboard and be good,” said Caballero. “You have to practice and practice and there’s a lot of failures. There’s a lot of falling.”

He wasn’t just sharing his love for skateboarding on Saturday, but also his art.

“I’m honored and flattered that people still have interest in what I do,” he said. “It’s great to be able to inspire people in the most productive and positive way. I try that with not just my art of skateboarding, but through music, through art, and also through my lifestyle.”

For people of all ages, it was a dream come true to meet a skateboarding legend and to see him shred on a board.

“It was the best thing in the world,” said Walter Daffner. “Definitely one of the top 5 moments in my entire life.”

“Me and my friends pretended we were the Bones Brigade when we would go skateboarding and it was fun and we looked up to those guys and they kind of paved the way for the future,” said Paul Fruzyna who remembers watching Caballero skate in the 80s.

“I’m pretty stoked. I’ve been skating since I was a little guy. I am just hyped and that’s all I got to say about that. I am pumped.”

And for some, it was about sharing their love of skateboarding with their family.

“I love sharing skateboarding with my kids and they know I’m a big fan of his and I just wanted them to be able to meet him,” Ruth said.