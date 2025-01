ROSENDALE — The last time (14-2,9-0) Laconia the back-to-back Division 4 state champs beat (13-5,8-2) St. Mary's Springs this season, it was by 40 points earlier this season.

The Ledgers made it much closer this time, they never led but got within one point in the second half, but in the end the Spartans pulled away to win 46-37.

Laconia extends their lead over the Ledgers at the top of the Flyway conference by two games.