Kelce brothers are emotional for one another after the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kelce Bowl ended with a Chiefs victory for Travis but both brothers were emotional after the game.

Travis, now a two-time Super Bowl champion, was choking back tears when asked about his older brother Jason, who helped grow his career .

Travis on what he'd say to Jason

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” Travis said. “You joke around all the time about beating your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling ... There’s nothing I can really say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year.”

Jason, despite the loss, was happy for his younger brother.

"[Travis] played his a– off,” Jason said. “That team deserves everything they have coming to them. They’ve earned it.”

Although, he admitted it felt strange to lose to his younger brother.

“Obviously, I would have liked to win, but I’m happy for Trav,” Jason said.

When the brothers reconvene in the week to film their "New Heights" podcast, emotions are likely to linger.

“It’s going to be an awkward podcast, for sure,” Jason said.

This article was written by Wilson Truong for KSHB.