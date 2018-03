Jordan McCabe of Kaukauna High School was named 2018 Mr. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Friday.

The West Virginia commit has scored 2,390 points in his high school career entering the WIAA State Tournament. McCabe helped the Galloping Ghosts win a D2 State Championship in 2016 as a sophomore and he has a chance to do the same this year.

Congrats to my brother @JordanMcCabe5 on winning https://t.co/4Nlrp3xZbj! Nobody more deserving on or off the court‼️✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bMF3FYorxk — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyresesPieces) March 16, 2018

Kaukauna defeated Nicolet 69-59 in the Sectional Championship. The Ghosts are the top seed in the D2 State Tournament and will face fourth seed Westosha Central in the Semifinal game on Friday at 6:35 p.m.