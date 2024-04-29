Kaukauna's Jordan McCabe added to UWGB men's basketball staff

GREEN BAY — Jordan McCabe is returning home.

The 2018 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball winner out of Kaukauna High School is returning to Northeast Wisconsin, as the UW-Green Bay men's basketball team announced on Monday that McCabe will be an assistant coach on Sundance Wicks' staff.

This past season McCabe began his coaching career where his college playing days began, with the West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball program.

Here's what Wicks had to say in UW-Green Bay's press release:

"2018 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball is coming home!" said Wicks. "I am jacked up to add Coach McCabe to our already elite coaching staff and for Jordan and Olivia to come home to the Fox Valley. One of the most important aspects of our program is the transformation of the young men who suit up for the Fighting Phoenix. Jordan's ability to connect with players on the floor and off is what stood out most to me. We want connected and competitive players, as well as coaches, and Jordan hits those marks."

And McCabe is excited to be come home:

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be coming home!" said McCabe. "My fiancé Olivia and I want to thank Coach Wicks, Josh Moon, and the entire UWGB family for welcoming us. They have all worked hard at returning the Phoenix basketball program to its rightful place and continue to push it forward. I promise to work every single day and do my best to meet the standard that has been set in Green Bay! Let's RISE!"