Kamy Peppler’s leadership sets the tone for first place Phoenix

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This past offseason, Kamy Peppler transferred from UW-Milwaukee to UW-Green Bay because she wanted to win in her final collegiate season.

The (18-5,13-0) Phoenix have done a lot of winning this season. They’ve won 10 straight games, and Peppler’s leadership has played a huge part in that.

“I think my mindset's kind of always like doing whatever it really takes to help this team succeed and to win,” said the senior point guard.

When Peppler first joined the Phoenix last summer, head coach Kayla Karius said her leadership immediately stood out.

“She’s the first one communicating, she’s challenging them to be better, and she doesn’t even know what she’s challenging them for—that’s the type of leader,” Karius said. “She’s such a natural leader; you could tell that from the start.”

Fueled by the program’s past success and being a leader with many new faces on the roster besides herself, Peppler knew the team had to gel quickly.

“It took a lot of getting in the gym with them, learning what they like and whatnot, and I think that’s still growing,” Peppler said.

That effort has paid off, as the Phoenix have a four-game lead in the Horizon League. Karius also highlighted Peppler’s eagerness to learn.

“Ever since the day she got here, she looked at us and was like, ‘I’m a senior, I don’t care. I still want to get better. I want to go on and play and potentially coach,’” Karius said.

Peppler’s growth has made her the conference leader in assists. According to her coach, in less than a year with UW-Green Bay, she’s already left a large imprint.

“I can’t say enough,” Karius said. “To add a player like her, who has just crossed 1,000 points and 500 assists. What a high-caliber point guard we have leading our program.”

For Peppler, it’s means a lot to perform in front of her family, who doesn’t miss a home game.

“They sit right behind the bench, so it’s cool to see them,” she said.

Peppler and the Phoenix look for their 11th straight win Thursday at 10 a.m. on the road against (15-7,8-5) Robert Morris.

