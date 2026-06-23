APPLETON (NBC 26) — Junior hockey is coming to the Fox Cities this fall.

The Fox Cities Forge will kick off its inaugural season this September at the Appleton Family Ice Center.

"We got a ton of work ahead of us still to make this thing come together in the next three months, but we're going full charge ahead and we're excited," said Forge co-owner Jeff Lindemann.

The team's owners—Mark Mazzoleni, a Green Bay hockey legend, and Lindemann, who coaches the Neenah High School hockey team—are eager to give players another opportunity to develop by competing in the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL).

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Junior hockey coming to Appleton this fall with Fox Cities Forge

"Wisconsin has a unique position in hockey," Mazzoleni said. "I kind of look at it as an underdog state. I believe there's a lot of good players in the state. They just may need a little bit more development than presently exists."

While the roster will feature players from beyond Wisconsin, the ultimate goal is to help them advance to collegiate hockey or higher-level junior leagues, such as the North American Hockey League (NAHL) or the United States Hockey League (USHL). The Forge are partnered with the Janesville Jets who play in the NAHL.

"For us, we're looking at guys saying, 'Hey, you might not be able to make those two jumps right away,'" Lindemann said. "'You might have to start at the North American Three Hockey League here for us, get a year under your belt, and then we're going to help get you and push you on to the next level.'"

Though the owners anticipate growing pains during the expansion team's first season, they remain optimistic about the franchise's future.

"I just think the potential for support, not only sponsorship-wise but from attendance," Mazzoleni said. "We really believe we can build a program here that can have a tremendous home-ice advantage as we grow."

The Forge's schedule is expected to be released in July.

