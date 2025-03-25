"It's not about me": In 2025, the Green Bay Blizzard look to build upon high standard set in 2024

DE PERE (NBC 26) — It was a year to remember for the Green Bay Blizzard last season. They went 14-4 and those 14 wins were the most in franchise history.

They also came within one game of the Indoor Football League championship.

However, it’s a new season and they’re looking to continue playing up to that high standard they set.

“You know to get 14 wins in a season, best ever in the franchise, that’s something to be said,” said Blizzard head coach Corey Roberson, who is in his 6th year as Green Bay's head coach.

Falling to the Massachusetts Pirates in the Eastern Conference finals last season, Roberson had a message to his squad,”never forget this moment.”

“The standard was set as high as it can be for the Green Bay Blizzard last year,” said Green Bay quarterback Max Meylor. “I learned a lot from that year, but it’s a new year, a new beginning and I'm focused on 2025.”

The team motto they’ve adopted this year is ”it’s not about me.”

“We don't want selfish players, " Meylor said. “We’re the Green Bay Blizzard – we’re all in this together.”

“It's all about the team,” Roberson said. “It's selling out, sacrificing every day for the team – for the greater good of the team.”

His squad is looking to continue their defensive success, as the Blizzard were ranked number one statistically last season in points and passing yards allowed. While also having the most sacks and forced fumbles.

“I think that’s the main thing, just being able to really be physical at each position and show the team that we’re not here to play around,” said Blizzard defensive back Momodou Mbye. “We’re here to really be the best defense and everybody does their one-eighth, as coach always says.”

“We pride ourselves on defense,” said the Blizzard head coach. “It's an opportunity for us to showcase our talent. Yes, it is an offensive game, but at the same time we’re out there to do a job as well and let’s not forget that.”

They’re bringing back a lot of talent, but a key piece is Meylor who had 72 total touchdowns and a miniscule 6 picks in 2024. The blizzard had the fewest interceptions thrown last season. Meylor brings a little more swag into this season.

“You see the hair, you see the mustache – I almost didn’t recognize him, I was like who is this guy.” Roberson joked. “He changed his look a little bit and i think the look means he’s about business.”

The blizzard lost their first game of 2025 last Friday, but they’re excited to get back to the Resch to try and get their first win over the Iowa Barnstormers.

“It'll be good to have some home cooking,” said Roberson.

“We even got a new turf field, so it’s going to be kind of exciting. Good vibes and (I'm) really excited for Friday,” Meylor said.

