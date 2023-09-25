IndyCar to return to Milwaukee Mile in 2024

IndyCar will return to the Milwaukee Mile next season and Texas Motor Speedway is off the calendar for the first time since 1997 in the 2024 schedule released Monday.

IndyCar issued the following statement:

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (September 25, 2023) — Adding an exciting new chapter to the legacy of INDYCAR racing at the historic Milwaukee Mile, Penske Entertainment and Wisconsin State Fair Park officials today announced a multi-year agreement that will bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES back to the iconic one-mile oval, beginning in 2024.







As the series returns to Milwaukee for the first time since 2015, next year’s event will feature the first-ever INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile with a Labor Day weekend celebration scheduled for Friday-Sunday, August 30-September 1, 2024. With on track action beginning on Friday, the weekend will feature full points-paying NTT INDYCAR SERIES races on Saturday and Sunday, with both races streamed live on Peacock and Sunday’s race broadcast live on the USA Network (times to be announced).







Located at Wisconsin State Fair Park in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, Wisc., the Milwaukee Mile is the world’s most historic operating speedway, hosting races since 1903. Open-wheel racing began competing at the Mile in 1939 and there has been a total of 114 INDYCAR races hosted at the track over the course of nine decades. Some of the greatest drivers in INDYCAR history have won at the Milwaukee Mile over the years including Rodger Ward, Parnelli Jones, A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Al Unser, Bobby Unser, Rick Mears, Johnny Rutherford, Michael Andretti and Al Unser Jr. The list of champions at the Mile extends to current NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars Scott Dixon and Will Power, who will both return to race at the track in 2024 for the first time in nine years.







“There is such a great tradition and history of INDYCAR racing at the Milwaukee Mile and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labor Day weekend NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader beginning in 2024,” said Roger Penske, Chairman of Penske Corporation. “We appreciate all the loyal and passionate INDYCAR fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”







Wisconsin State Fair Park, which annually hosts one of the nation’s most popular State Fairs in early August, will host the INDYCAR weekend at the Milwaukee Mile as the event promoter, with support from INDYCAR.







“I’m so proud of the relationship we have created with Penske Entertainment and want to thank the entire team, as well as Governor Evers and his administration, for helping us bring INDYCAR back to the historic Milwaukee Mile,” said Shari Black, CEO and Executive Director of State Fair Park. “We look forward to a great event over Labor Day weekend that will include a larger footprint at State Fair Park than races in the past. This will allow for exciting programming, expanded food and beverage options and ultimately offer a high-energy, family-friendly event weekend for racing fans.”







The two races at the Milwaukee Mile are expected to feature prominently in the battle for next season’s NTT NDYCAR SERIES championship as they will serve as rounds 15 and 16 of the 17-race 2024 season schedule, which was announced earlier today.







In addition to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the rising stars of racing will also compete at the Milwaukee Mile during the Aug. 30-Sept. 1 weekend. INDY NXT by Firestone (formerly Indy Lights), which has hosted 27 races at the iconic track in its history, will also return to the Mile in 2024. More information on the Labor Day weekend festival will be announced in the coming weeks.







Tickets for next season’s INDYCAR weekend at the Milwaukee Mile are expected to go on sale in January. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up now and learn more HERE.





About the Milwaukee Mile and Wisconsin State Fair Park:



The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest continuously operating motor speedway in the world. It was built as a privately owned horse track in 1876 and hosted its first automobile race in 1903. In 1891 the Agricultural Society of Wisconsin purchased a parcel of land, including the track, which became the permanent location of the annual Wisconsin State Fair. Many historic racing moments took place at the Milwaukee Mile, and auto racing icon A.J. Foyt competed in more races at the legendary oval than any other facility. Wisconsin State Fair Park is a year-round entertainment venue hosting hundreds of events and meetings annually throughout the four seasons, including the annual Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular. The Wisconsin State Fair takes place for 11-days each year in early August, and annually welcomes an average of one million visitors to experience the state’s largest agriculture showcase as well as a plethora of food, shopping, rides, games and entertainment. The Fair Park is home to the Exposition Center, Tommy G. Thompson Youth Center, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Wisconsin Products Pavilion, and many other facilities. Visit WiStateFair.com for more details.







INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including two-time and reigning series champion Alex Palou, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion and reigning Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and two-time series champion Will Power – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2024 season will consist of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on INDY NXT by Firestone, please visit www.indynxt.com.









The 17-race schedule features two Saturday night races, a $1 million all-star race in Southern California, 12 races aired on NBC and a shift of the season finale to downtown Nashville.

Gone is the traditional stop at Texas Motor Speedway — the oval has been on the schedule since IndyCar's first full season in 1997 — as well as a shared late-summer weekend with NASCAR on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR is expected to return to the oval, and IndyCar will race the Indianapolis road course only once — in May ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar is still finalizing an exhibition race to be held in Argentina next season that was not part of Monday's schedule announcement.

Milwaukee returns to the schedule for the first time since 2015 for a doubleheader held Labor Day weekend. The track first hosted IndyCar in 1939, and Rodger Ward (seven wins), Michael Andretti (five wins), Bobby Unser (four wins) Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Gordon Johncock, Johnny Rutherford, Tom Sneva, Paul Tracy and Al Unser have won on the 1-mile oval.

Sebastien Bourdais won the final IndyCar race at the track in West Allis, Wisconsin.

“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy," said Roger Penske, owner of both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We appreciate all the loyal and passionate IndyCar fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”

The season begins March 10 on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and ends Sept. 15 on Nashville's downtown streets.

IndyCar is coming off its most-watched season on record with an average Total Audience Delivery of 1.32 million viewers. It marked the third consecutive year of viewership growth across NBC Sports platforms, including a record audience streaming IndyCar on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

IndyCar next year will have two races streamed only: Toronto and the first race at Milwaukee. All practices and qualifying sessions will be streamed on Peacock.

“The upward trajectory of the series is reflected through the 2024 schedule,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating and highly competitive from beginning to end.

“The growth of IndyCar is palpable. Combined with the efforts of our teams and partners, the 2024 championship will be the perfect showcase for our drivers as we continue to build on our reach and popularity.”

2024 INDYCAR SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 24 The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, April 21 Streets of Long Beach, USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, April 28 Barber Motorsports Park, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course), NBC, Peacock

Saturday, May 18 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, May 19 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, May 26 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval), NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 2 Streets of Detroit, USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, June 9 Road America, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Race 1, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, July 14 Iowa Speedway Race 2, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, July 21 Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 17 World Wide Technology Raceway, USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 25 Portland International Raceway, USA Network, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 31 Milwaukee Mile Race 1, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 1 Milwaukee Mile Race 2, USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 15 Streets of Nashville, NBC, Peacock

