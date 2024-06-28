'I'm meant to be at these big meets': UW Oshkosh sprinter Davian Willems' relishes Olympic trials experience

WEST DE PERE — From West De Pere high schooL to the Olympic trials, UW Oshkosh sprinter Davian Willems says his performance at the trials didn’t end up the way he wanted but it was a surreal experience nonetheless.

“I think when I was getting ready into the blocks, it kind of hit me, like, ‘wow, this is actually about to happen’,” Willems said.

It did happen. Willems' hard work helped him pave his way onto one of the biggest stages. the Olympic trials – sharing that stage with America's best.

Davian Willems announced at the Olympic Trials!



What an awesome experience for him in his young career.



Not the result we wanted, but to be here after overcoming multiple hamstring battles, the sky is the limit for this kid.



Proud Coach.

“It was almost like i was in the behind the scenes of a film or like a movie, right. because I see all these people on social media, on the television, but getting see them in person was a completely different experience.”

Willems admits he didn't run the way he wanted at the trials. He took 7th in his heat and finished 33rd overall in the 100 meter dash,

“I didn't quite perform how I wanted to,” he said. “Just to experience (it). Just being able to be there and hopefully it’s also a preview for the next couple of years to come.”

Injuries have plagued Willems in the past, so this year, he was just really looking to make it out of his track season healthy.

“I obviously can’t be mad with any of the results,” said Willems who will be a senior at UW Oshkosh next year. “I just wanted to get through (the season) healthy. To be able to finish it on one of the biggest stages, only second to the Olympics, it was crazy and I was happy and I was content with it.”

Heading into his first fully healthy off-season in some time, his success this year gave him a glimpse of what his career could be. He’ll take a little time off, but will be back training on Monday.

“It just gives me a lot to look forward to into the coming years whether (that be) US Nationals or even like bigger Division 1 meets. It kind of gives the vision and the feeling that I'm meant to be at these big meets," Willems said.