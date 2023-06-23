“I think I can be great": Brewers top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski dominating with Timber Rattlers

APPLETON — The Brewers No.1 pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, has been lights out for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and you better get down to Fox Cities stadium to see him soon. Because with the way he’s pitching, he’ll be moved up to their AA affiliate the Biloxi Shuckers before you know it.

“I think I can be great, but I think that’s just me tooting my own horn,” Jacob Misiorowski said.

There’s only one way to describe the 21 year old juco product on the mound.

“Dominant,” is how he describes himself.

That domination is because of his elite stuff. He has 15 strikeouts in 13 innings and hasn't given up a single earned run in his three starts with the team.

“Just the fact that I can do from 100 (mph) to a ball that’s moving at 90 (mph) – moving an extra few inches and then going vertical with it. I think that’s the biggest part,” Misiorowski said.

As for his new competition playing High-A ball.

“When I was (at Crowder junior college), I had pretty good guys there,” he said. “(We) made it to the World Series in junior college, I think I expected to be pretty dominant at this level and I think going from low-A to high-A it’s pretty similar.”

After his last start where he pitched 4-2/3 innings, striking out five and only giving up three hits, T-Rats manager Joe Ayrault insinuated that it might not be long before Misiorowski is playing in AA Biloxi.

“It’s pretty crazy that I get that much support from someone that I just recently met,” he said. “It’s awesome. It’s huge coming from him and the guys here.”

The Brewers prospect is still getting used to fans coming to the ball park specifically to see him pitch and to get his autograph.

“It’s not sunk in yet – not at all,” Misiorowski said. “I don’t think it’ll ever sink in that I’m one of those guys now that they want my autograph and not the guy behind me’s autograph. It’s really cool.”

Despite all the hype around him, he’s enjoying where he is now, focusing on reaching the big leagues.

“It’s crazy and it’s a lot of fun. It’s exciting to take one step at a time and get closer and close to my goal of playing in the big leagues,” said the Brewers prospect.

If you’re looking for a glimpse of the pitcher at Fox Cities Stadium, his next start is Sunday afternoon at 1:10.

