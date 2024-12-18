'I clearly have not done a good enough job': Phoenix plunging after loss to Michigan Tech

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The UW-Green Bay Phoenix have sunk to a new low in the Doug Gottlieb era.

They lost a 'buy game' to the Michigan Tech Huskies, who play in NCAA Division II, 72-70 Wednesday at the Resch Center.

"I think when you say rock-bottom, it leads you to believe Michigan Tech is some (bad) team, Gottlieb said. "Dude, they got some very good players, they're very well coached and they're on a win streak. The big thing is, the hardest thing to teach in coaching is how to win and I clearly have not done a good enough job and some of it they just have to experience it."

Former Ashwaubenon star, Huskies sophomore Marcus Tomashek, put up a game-high 30 points. He came in averaging 29 per game this season.

Next up: The Phoenix play at Drake on Saturday.