How to watch Wisconsin teams in March Madness: Tip times, channels, and more

March Madness is here once again, and this year there are four teams from Wisconsin to cheer on as each tries to cut down the nets and claim a national championship.

This year's teams dancing from the Badger State include both the men and women's Marquette squads, the Wisconsin Badgers men's team and the UW-Green Bay Phoenix women's team.

NBC 26 has your guide to where and when you can watch each team compete. You can also see the full men's and women's bracket here.

Marquette Golden Eagles Men's Basketball (25-9)

Seed: #2

First game: Friday, March 22, 1 p.m.

Opponent: #15 Western Kentucky (22-11)

Channel: TBS

Wisconsin Badgers Men's Basketball (22-13)

Seed: #5

First game: Friday, March 22, 8:40 p.m.

Opponent: #12 James Madison (31-3)

Channel: CBS

Marquette Golden Eagles Women's Basketball (23-8)

Seed: #10

First game: Saturday, March 23, 3:45 p.m.

Opponent: #7 Ole Miss (23-8)

Channel: ESPNU

UW-Green Bay Phoenix Women's Basketball (27-6)

Seed: #11

First game: Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m.

Opponent: #6 Tennessee (19-12)

Channel: ESPN