Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Hortonville's season ends in state quarterfinal as bats are shut down by Hartford Union's Kutz

Orioles pitcher Carter Kutz, who will be pitching at the University of Nebraska next year, pitched a complete game, striking out 13, while only giving up 1 run in his team's 4-1 victory.
Hortonville's season ends in state quarterfinal as bats are shut down by Hartford Union's Kutz
Hortonville's season ends in state quarterfinal as bats are shut down by Hartford Union's Kutz
Posted

MADISON — Hortonville made its tenth appearance in program history at the state tournament but faced a tough challenge from No. 6 Hartford Union's ace, Carter Kutz, one of the best pitchers in the state.

Kutz pitched a complete game, striking out 13 while allowing only one run, leading Hartford Union to a 4-1 victory in the state quarterfinals at Fox Cities Stadium.

"All credit to him; we got a good lineup too," said Hortonville senior catcher Tanner Kuhnke. "Once they found out that we have trouble with his offspeed, it was just like he got the boats moving, and we were just falling behind every time."

Hortonville head coach Greg Yeager, whose team made its second state appearance in the last three years, expressed pride in how his squad rallied to end the year, knocking off last year's state champ De Pere to get to state.

"Today wasn't our day. Just remember the journey, not the results today. It's tough today, but overall, I'm really proud of that group," Yeager said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan