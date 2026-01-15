Honorbound Fitness: Green Bay’s small gym makes big splash at Deka World Championships

GREEN BAY — A small-time Green Bay gym shining on the biggest stage.

At Honorbound Fitness, gym goers are inspiring each other to do big things, and they’re achieving them.

“We chose that name because we said we wanted our team to always run everything with honor,” said Honorbound Fitness owner Nick Kipp.

Most of the gym goers at Honorbound began doing Deka in the last couple of years.

“I came here, I didn't know what I was getting into, but now I'm addicted,” said Caitlin Stoner.

Deka is a timed circuit workout comprised of 10 functional fitness movements. It tests endurance, strength, and grit. Gym goers say what makes this place special is the culture, and they’re even close-knit outside of the gym.

“We support each other,” said Kathy Zasada. “We do benefits for each other. We do meal trains for each other. We lift each other up. We meet outside of the gym. It’s just, it’s an awesome community.”

That culture of support helped them shine on the biggest stage. Last month, the gym had two groups bring home the gold in the Deka World Championships held in Florida. Overall, they had two world champions, three silver medals, and nine top-5 finishes. The medals are memorable, but they say the support from their crowd was even better.

“(People at the championships) they're like, where are you from? And we're like, Green Bay, Wisconsin! You know, and it's like, that's like truly the genuineness of this gym is like the community and what we bring,” said Dusti Evans-Lukas."

Anyone can do Deka, and if you’re looking to get in shape, they say come join them.

“We're social workers, we're moms. We're just, I don't think either of us two years ago would have even called ourselves athletes, and now we're world champions,” Brittany Bartels said.