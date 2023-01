GREEN BAY — After seeing their 11-game win-streak come to end last Friday, The (16-4,9-2) UW-Green Bay women's basketball team is back to their winning ways with back-to-back victories.

On Thursday night, the Phoenix outscored UW-Milwaukee 33-18 in the second half to cruise to a 58-40 victory.

Sophomore guard Bailey Butler had a team high 15 points for UWGB.

Former Hortonville star Kamy Peppler had 8 points for UW-Milwaukee.

Next up: The Phoenix host IUPUI on Monday night at 7 p.m..