CLINTONVILLE — The Xavier Hawks stormed past Little Chute by dominating the second half, outscoring the mustangs 32-11 to win 54-33.

Alex Sherwood had a game high 22 points for the Hawks.

The one seed Xavier Hawks will now play now play another one seed, Brillion in the sectional final game on Saturday afternoon at Oshkosh North with a trip to the state tournament on the line.