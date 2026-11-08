GREEN BAY — Coming into the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, the Xavier girls volleyball team earned the top seed, and this weekend the Hawks proved they were the best team in the state.

"I still can't believe it," junior Bella Daley said after winning the state championship.

The Hawks beat Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3-1 (25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25) Saturday night at the Resch Center to take home the D2 crown, their first title since winning back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE!

Xavier girls volleyball takes down Kettle Moraine Lutheran to win D2 state title

"I feel like we just had the belief in our heart and we just wanted to show it and show everyone that we deserve to be here," Daley said. "I feel like we came out here with a fire in our hearts to play for each other and just be grateful and have no regrets."

Daley had a game-high 13 kills, while senior Raya Zurfluh, in her final game for the program, had a game-high in assists.

