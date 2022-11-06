Xavier and Howards Grove win WIAA State Volleyball titles

GREEN BAY — Legacies were cemented on Saturday afternoon as two Northeast Wisconsin volleyball teams took home a gold ball.

In Division 3, (1) Howards Grove took down (2) St. Croix Falls in straight sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-14). It's their fourth-straight state title.

Wisconsin commit — Tigers' Saige Damrow led the way with 15 kills. She finished her career with a whopping 998. Mallory Gozdziewski had 14 kills.

In Division 2, (1) Xavier had tougher time than the Tigers did. The Hawks were taken to four sets (25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16) in a dominant win over (2) Sauk Prairie.

Hawks' junior Halle Vande Hey had a team-high 15 kills as Xavier won their first volleyball state title in school history.

Interviews can be found in the video at the top of this article.

