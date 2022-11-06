Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Xavier and Howards Grove win WIAA State Volleyball titles

Howards Grove won their fourth straight Division 3 state title and Xavier won their first in school history.
Xavier and Howards Grove win WIAA State Volleyball titles
Posted at 8:27 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 21:54:08-04

GREEN BAY — Legacies were cemented on Saturday afternoon as two Northeast Wisconsin volleyball teams took home a gold ball.

In Division 3, (1) Howards Grove took down (2) St. Croix Falls in straight sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-14). It's their fourth-straight state title.

Wisconsin commit — Tigers' Saige Damrow led the way with 15 kills. She finished her career with a whopping 998. Mallory Gozdziewski had 14 kills.

In Division 2, (1) Xavier had tougher time than the Tigers did. The Hawks were taken to four sets (25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16) in a dominant win over (2) Sauk Prairie.

Hawks' junior Halle Vande Hey had a team-high 15 kills as Xavier won their first volleyball state title in school history.

Interviews can be found in the video at the top of this article.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!