Wrightstown comes up short in Division 5 state title game

MADISON — It was two very similar teams battling it out in the division 5 state title game at Camp Randall, as Wrightstown took on Aquinas.

Coming into the game, both teams loved to play good defense and rely heavily on their rushing attack.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead over the Blugolds. However, Aquinas would go on to score 32 unanswered points to win 32-13 and claim their third-straight division 5 title.

"The wheels fell off," Tigers head coach Steve Klister laughed. "No, Aquinas is a very good team and they just kind of got things put together and made plays and we just couldn't stop them."

Aquinas was dominant on the ground racking up 385 yards. Kyle White was unstoppable for the Blugolds, he had 240 yards rushing on the night.

However for the Tigers, they're proud of the season they had and what they built together as team. A lot of it had to do with great leadership from the senior class.

"They're the fourth team in school history to make it to state. There's not many teams that can come home with a trophy of some sort in their senior season. For these seniors, it's great for them — great group of kids and I'm really proud of them," said Klister.