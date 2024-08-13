'Win or bust': Wrightstown Tigers football eyes return to state in 2024

WRIGHTSTOWN — The Wrightstown Tigers made it all the way to the Division 5 state title game last year, and, unfortunately, they ran into Aquinas, who won their third-straight state title. But for the Tigers as they enter this year, they’re bringing back their biggest stars from last year and they’re looking to win it all in 2024.

“It was amazing, the whole team had the greatest experience ever,” said Wrightstown senior QB Trevor Vande Hey of the state experience.

While it was a great experience, but the Tigers don’t want to experience losing a state title again. They want to hoist up a gold ball this year.

“I think it is kind of win or bust,” Vande Hey said.

The Tigers are bringing back two stalwarts of their 2023 squad. Senior quarterback Trevor Vande Hey, who ran for 1,000 yards on 8.3 yards per carry, punching in 11 touchdowns on the ground.

JOHN MILLER / NBC 26 Trevor Vande Hey runs for a touchdown in the state title game

“He's athletic which definitely helps him,” said senior running back Aiden Humphreys. “He’s faster than fast. Just overall a great kid and quick.”

Humphreys is the other stalwart. He had 17 rushing touchdowns and over 1,500 rushing yards on 6.5 yards per carry. He also led the team in tackles

“His mentality is just crazy,” Vande Hey said of his running mate. “He doesn’t care who he’s going against, he'll just run right through them. It doesn’t matter who it is.”

“Not only a great football player, but a great kid,” Steve Klister, the head coach, said of Humphreys. “He works his tail off in the weight room. He's always pushing and talking to his teammates and trying to improve his teammates. He's a great leader and a great team player.”

JOHN MILLER / NBC 26 AIDEN HUMPHREYS RUSHES IN A TOUCHDOWN IN THE STATE TITLE GAME

However, those two, who are also captains, will be running behind four new starters on the offensive line.

“We’re losing a lot of size. Got a lot of question marks up front,” said Klister.

But the captains are confident in the big boys up front.

“If me and Aiden can figure out a way to get it rolling, then it will motivate them to do their job and I know they can do that,” Vande Hey said.

The Tigers are ready to get into game action and get the taste of that state title loss out of their mouths.

“It's hard to think about, not think about what happened last year and just trying to put it all on this year, but you just have to take every game like it’s your last. Last year we did that and look how hard it took us,” Humphreys said.

The Tigers kick off their season on August 23 at Waupaca.