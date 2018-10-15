WIAA sets football playoff schedule with seeds and groupings

Kelly Price
7:26 PM, Oct 14, 2018

The WIAA released its football seeds and groupings ahead of most Level One playoffs kicking off Friday night.

Below is a list of the local schools' matchups. All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

DIVISION 1 (Group A)

  • No. 8 De Pere at No. 1 Bay Port
  • No. 5 Hudson at No. 4 Appleton North
  • No. 6 Green Bay Preble at No. 3 Neenah
  • No. 7 Chippewa Falls at No. 2 Kimberly

DIVISION 1 (Group B)

  • No. 8 Madison La Follette at No. 1 Fond du Lac

DIVISION 2 (Group A)

  • No. 8 Ashwaubenon at No. 1 Marshfield
  • No. 5 Hortonville at No. 4 Menasha
  • No. 6 Menomonie at No. 3 Pulaski
  • No. 7 Kaukauna at No. 2 River Falls (Saturday at 1 p.m.)

DIVISION 3 (Group B)

  • No. 8 Antigo at No. 1 West De Pere
  • No. 5 Freedom at No. 4 Mosinee
  • No. 6 Seymour at No. 3 New London
  • No. 7 Fox Valley Lutheran at No. 2 Notre Dame

DIVISION 3 (Group C)

  • No. 6 Berlin at No. 3 Mount Horeb/Barneveld

DIVISION 3 (Group D)

  • No. 5 Luxemburg-Casco at No. 4 Grafton

DIVISION 4 (Group B)

  • No. 8 Ripon at No. 1 Little Chute
  • No. 5 Denmark at No. 4 Chilton
  • No. 6 Xavier at No. 3 Wrightstown
  • No. 7 Two Rivers at No. 2 Winneconne

DIVISION 4 (Group C)

  • No. 7 Wautoma at No. 2 Edgerton

DIVISION  (Group D)

  • No. 7 University School at No. 2 Kiel

DIVISION 5 (Group B)

  • No. 8 Rib Lake/Prentice at No. 1 Kewaunee
  • No. 5 Peshtigo at No. 4 Southern Door
  • No. 6 Bonduel at No. 3 Colby

DIVISION 5 (Group D)

  • No. 8 Dominican vs. No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs (@ Lomira)
  • No. 5 Valders at No. 4 Omro
  • No. 6 New Holstein at No. 3 Amherst

DIVISION 6 (Group B)

  • No. 8 Three Lakes/Phelps at No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia
  • No. 5 Crivitz at No. 4 Coleman
  • No. 6 Auburndale at No. 3 Manawa
  • No. 7 Niagara/Goodman/Pembine at No. 2 Abbotsford

DIVISION 6 (Group D)

  • No. 5 Lourdes Academy at No. 4 Markesan

DIVISION 7 (Group B)

  • No. 8 Wabeno/Laona at No. 1 Almond-Bancroft
  • No. 3 Reedsville at No. 6 Suring
  • No. 7 Rosholt at No. 2 Hilbert

