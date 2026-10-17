WIAA football brackets release; see where your team is seeded

Eight local teams earned No. 1 seeds in the WIAA Football Tournament, which will begin next Friday.

Division 1

Conference rivals West De Pere and Bay Port both earned top seeds on opposite sides of the bracket.

The Phantoms will face perennial powerhouse Kimberly in the first round; the Papermakers earned a No. 8 seed following a rare 4-5 regular season. This is West De Pere's first season in Division 1. They moved up based on past success as a part of the WIAA's competitive balance plan.

Another matchup of note is No. 5 De Pere facing No. 4 Neenah. The winner of that game will likely face Bay Port in Level 2 - if the Pirates beat No. 8 Wausau West in Level 1.

Division 2

As expected, Notre Dame Academy earns a top seed following an undefeated regular season. After two close non-conference games against Neenah and Kaukauna to begin the season, the Tritons outscored FRCC South opponents 420-18 this season. Star running back Kingston Allen led the way and in the final week of the regular season broke the state record for career rushing touchdowns. A possible rematch with Kaukauna awaits the Tritons in Level 3.

KINGSTON STANDS ALONE! With 10:49 left in the 2nd quarter, @KingstonAllen17 has broken the state career record for rushing touchdowns with 107 and counting. With 154 yards tonight, he has also broken the record for most rushing yards in a 9-game regular season. #wisfb https://t.co/hHWNZGtM0b — NDA Triton Football (@ndatritonfb) October 17, 2026

Other notable Division 2 Level 1 games include No. 7 Oshkosh North vs. No. 2 Kaukauna and No. 6 Ashwaubenon vs. No. 3 Pulaski. The winners of those two games will face off in Level 2.

Division 3

Winneconne is the highest-seeded of the four local teams in this bracket. The No. 2 Wolves, defending Division 4 state champions, finished the regular season at 9-0 and will face No. 7 McFarland in the first round.

Luxemburg-Casco, Fox Valley Lutheran and Green Bay West are also in the D3 field. It's the Wildcats' first playoff appearance since 1996.

Division 4

Following a 9-0 regular season, Freedom highlights the Division 4 field as a No. 1 seed. Little Chute, whose only loss came to Freedom, is also a top seed. The two teams could face off in Level 4 with a trip to the state championship on the line.

Denmark, Wrightstown and Seymour are also in the bracket.

Division 5

Winnebago Lutheran and New Holstein will face off in the first round. Eastern Wisconsin Conference rivals Brillion and Kiel are both in the field, but on opposite sides of the bracket, making a rematch unlikely.

Division 6

Bonduel and Manitowoc Lutheran both earned No. 1 seeds following perfect regular seasons. Neither team has an easy run ahead of them, though.

The Lions could face powerhouse St. Mary's Springs in Level 2 (the Ledgers are a No. 5 seed this year) and conference rival Kewaunee, a No. 2 seed, in the state quarterfinals.

Division 7

After sharing the Northwoods Conference title this season, Coleman and Shiocton are on opposite sides of the D7 bracket.

The Cougars are a No. 1 seed, set to face off against No. 8 Manawa in Level 1. Meanwhile, the Chiefs earned a No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Osseo-Fairchild.

Lourdes, Hilbert and Crivitz are also in the D7 field.

Click here to view the 11-player brackets.

Click here to view the 8-player brackets.