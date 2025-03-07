West De Pere, Shawano, St. Mary Catholic and more punch tickets to sectional finals

Watch Now
On Thursday night, high school girls basketball teams from the Fox Valley punched their tickets to the sectional finals.
On Thursday night, high school girls basketball teams from the Fox Valley punched their tickets to the sectional finals:

Division 1:

(2) Kimberly 56, (3) Hartford 55

The Papermakers will take on (1) Pewaukee at Hartford Union on Saturday at 3 p.m.

(6) Appleton East 75, (2) SPASH 72

The Patriots will play (1) Eau Claire Memorial at Marshfield on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division 2:

(2) West De Pere 72, (5) Menasha 27

The Phantoms will play (3) Waukesha West on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fond Du Lac.

(1) Shawano 49, (2) Marinette 39

The Hawks will take on fellow (1) seed Rice Lake at Mosinee on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Division 3:

(1) Wittenberg-Birnamwood 56, (2) Freedom 39

(2) Xavier 44, (1) Winneconne 38

Xavier and Wittenberg-Birnamwood will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Seymour.

(1) Laconia 71, (2) East Troy 35

Spartans will play (1) Edgerton on Saturday at Evansville at 1 p.m.

Division 4:

(1) St. Mary Catholic 57, (2) Bonduel 35

(1) Manitowoc Luthern 68, (2) Kewaunee 63 F/OT

St. Mary Catholic and Manitowoc Lutheran will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Oconto Falls

Division 5:

(3) Sevastopol 45, (4) Oneida Nation 28

Sevastopol will play (1) Assumption on Saturday at Waupaca at 7 p.m.

