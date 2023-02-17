West De Pere girls basketball wins Bay Conference for 4th time in 5 years

DE PERE — In a battle for the Bay conference title, West De Pere held off the New London Bulldogs to win their fourth title in the last five years.

Phantoms' Senior Katie Waukau had a team-high 18 points, while sophomore Faith Walder had 17 to lift their team a 60-49 victory.

In high school hockey, Bay Port took down De Pere 10-0 to advance to the sectional semifinal round.

Notre Dame's game against Sheboygan was postponed due to weather. It will be played Friday at 3:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Ice Arena in Ashwaubenon.