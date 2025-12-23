West De Pere football coach Chris Greisen steps down

DE PERE (NBC 26) — After leading the the West De Pere football team to an undefeated season ending with a 2025 Division 2 state title, head coach Chris Greisen has decided to step down from the program.

In a post on X, Greisen said it was a decision that he made to focus more on his family:

Dear Phantom Football Family,

It is customary for me at the end of each season to step back and reflect on the season - what went well, what I could have done better, and how my coaching commitment affects my family.

Above our kitchen table is a sign that reads,"Faith. Family. Football." It's a simple reminder for me to keep my priorities in order. Next fall, our six children will live in four different states. In order to make sure I can, as their father, be present and available for all of them, I am submitting my resignation as head football coach at West De Pere.

It has been an honor to lead the West De Pere football program and work alongside our coaches, who are such great men, to not only lead our players to victory on the field, but, more importantly, to help form them into great young men now, so that in the future they will be great husbands and fathers. I want to thank West De Pere for this opportunity to coach these young men.

-God bless, Coach Greisen

We have reached out to the school's activities director for more information but have not heard back as of the time of this publication.

Greisen led the Phantoms to a 53-15 record after taking over the team in 2020. In addition to the state title this season, the team was also the state runner-up in 2022.