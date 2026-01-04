West De Pere ends De Pere’s 61-Game FRCC win streak in 66-64 thriller

DE PERE — (6-1, 3-1) De Pere’s 61-game FRCC win streak is over.

(6-1, 3-1) West De Pere, in front of a packed home crowd, won a thriller that went down to the wire, 66-64.

West De Pere led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but that lead was trimmed to four by the Redbirds by halftime.

A Will Krueger three-pointer would give De Pere a 30-29 lead early in the second half, but the Phantoms would go on a 10-3 run and never give the lead back.

Down two, Noah Maniscalco had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation for the Redbirds but it was no good.

West De Pere senior Patrick Greisen had a team-high 19 points. Juniors Cooper Borowicz (18) and Carson Samson (12) also finished in double figures.

Senior guard Jack Bookter had a team-high 19 for De Pere.

There is now a five-way tie at the top of the FRCC. De Pere, West De Pere, Notre Dame, Bay Port and Sheboygan North all have a 3-1 record in conference.

