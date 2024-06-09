Waupun takes home first state title program history; Laconia comes up short

DIVISION 2

Waupun came into the 2024 state tournament making their third ever appearance, in the two other times they were there, they went home without a gold ball. On Saturday, it was a different story.

The Warriors took down No. 1 Mosinee 7-3 behind a valiant effort of sophomore pitcher Addison Braun. She pitched a complete game only giving up 2 earned runs. However, she did the most damage at the plate. In the 5th inning she came up with 2 outs and the bases juiced, and on a two-strike pitch she clobbered a grand slam to the opposite field to give her team a 7-1 lead. She also had an RBI triple earlier in the game.

"It's surreal, I knew coming into this season that team was so hyped. The first two weeks of our season got canceled, but we were all — everyone was dialed up and ready to go. Coming into this tournament all this energy was high and we wanted to write history for the school of Waupun," Braun said.

Not only did they write history, they gave head coach Josh Navis a title in his first season as the head coach.

"Our program's had 48 years and we've been good for 48 years," Navis said. "It was our 3rd appearance, and to make it in technically in my first year as a head coach, comes with the hard work and learning from some great coaches."

DIVISION 3

After a late rally to defeat No. 1 seed Mishicot in the Division 3 state semifinal game, the Laconia Spartans couldn't muster up the same magic against Prescott.

The Spartans fell 3-1. They were looking for their first title since they won three straight from 2015 to 2017.

Laconia tied the game up at 1 with an Addison Maurer RBI single. However, after a long rain delay in the fourth inning, the Cardinals came up clutch with two outs and the bases loaded. Leah French lined a ball up the middle for a two RBI single.

Prescott senior Ella Stewart pitched a gem for Cardinals. She tossed a complete game, only giving up 1 run.