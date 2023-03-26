Watch Now
WATCH: Redbirds John Kinziger "He's the greatest player to come from De Pere ever"

Family, teammates, coaches all share their thoughts on Mr. Basketball award winner John Kinziger who led the De Pere Redbirds to their first state title in 89 years.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 17:40:27-04

DE PERE — You can watch the full video of John Kinziger's story above at the top of the article:

The De Pere Redbirds had a special team full of special players that helped them have the best boys basketball season ever for a team in Wisconsin. A perfect 30-0 record and a 20 point win in the Division 1 state title game.

Senior guard john Kinziger was the heartbeat of the Redbirds – Mr. Basketball....the school’s and Green Bay Metro area all-time leading score. None of the accolades mattered to him, he wanted to bring home a gold ball back to De Pere for the first time in 89 years with a team that meant everything to him – and he did.

