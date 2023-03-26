WATCH: Redbirds John Kinziger "He's the greatest player to come from De Pere ever"

DE PERE — You can watch the full video of John Kinziger's story above at the top of the article:

Family, teammates, coaches all share their thoughts on Mr. Basketball award winner John Kinziger who led the De Pere Redbirds to the 2022-2023 Division 1 State title.

The De Pere Redbirds had a special team full of special players that helped them have the best boys basketball season ever for a team in Wisconsin. A perfect 30-0 record and a 20 point win in the Division 1 state title game.

Senior guard john Kinziger was the heartbeat of the Redbirds – Mr. Basketball....the school’s and Green Bay Metro area all-time leading score. None of the accolades mattered to him, he wanted to bring home a gold ball back to De Pere for the first time in 89 years with a team that meant everything to him – and he did.

