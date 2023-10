GREEN BAY — (1) Appleton North takes down (4) Kaukauna: 20-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

(2) Bay Port takes down (3) Hortonville, 3 sets to 2. Down two sets, the Pirates stormed back to advance to their first ever sectional championship game.

The Lightning and Pirates with face off Saturday night with a trip to the Resch Center on the line.