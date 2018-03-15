Valders advances to D3 championship on OT buzzer-beater

MADISON, Wis. - Survive and advance is the name of the game at the WIAA state boys basketball tournament, and that's what Valders did in dramatic fashion Thursday night.

After going into overtime in the Division 3 semifinal contest against Kettle Moraine Lutheran, the top-seeded Vikings pulled out the 63-61 win on the only shot in OT -- a buzzer-beater jumper by Trent Hickmann.

For the first time since 1984, the Vikings advance to the D3 state title game. They will face third-seeded Prescott (25-2).