Undefeated Seymour Thunder eyes first Bay Conference Crown Since 2020

SEYMOUR-(NBC 26) — The last time the (14-0) Seymour Thunder boys basketball team won the Bay Conference outright was way back in the 2019-2020 season.

This year the undefeated Thunder are bringing the boom to their opponents and are a team nobody wants to see on their schedule.

Hear from the Thunder talk about their terrific start!

“These guys are all gym rats,” said Thunder head coach Bobby Kuchta. “They love being in the gym. I got to kick them out sometimes.”

For Kuchta, Seymour basketball means a lot.

“Playing here meant a lot, but coaching and being a leader and a person people look up to, I just have a lot of pride in Seymour,” he said.

During his Seymour playing days Kuchta went to state and played for head coach Jon Murphy, who has the second-most wins in WIAA history. When he took over the program from Murphy he knew there were massive shoes to fill.

“I liked his advice, just, just be yourself, and that's what I've tried to do,” said Kuchta.

Now in his sixth season at the helm of the Thunder, his squad appears poised to win their first Bay Conference crown since he took over.

“The biggest thing is we've got a lot of experience, a lot of leadership, guys that have been through it for many years, so it's all kind of come together.”

Senior forward Kyler Marks is the cloud that carries the Thunder. He’s averaging 23 points and eight rebounds per game. In his Seymour career, he’s scored a total of 1,465 points and he has a real shot at breaking the school records of 1,749.

“He's a beast, man,” said junior forward Isaac Feske. “(When he) gets it, he can shoot it, get in the post, he really can just score however he wants when he wants to, you know, he, he really brings a lot to the team.”

While being one of the best to ever come through Seymour is great, Marks has his eye on a bigger prize.

“I played with these guys my whole life and we always dreamed about going to state, so it's this close, so I want to make it happen,” Marks said.