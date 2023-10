KIMBERLY — At Kimberly high school the sectional finals for Division 1 girls and boys volleyball took place on Saturday.

Girls Volleyball:

(1) Appleton North sweeps (2) Bay Port 3-0.

Boys Volleyball:

(2) Kimberly defeats (1) Appleton North 3-2 in a thriller. (25-21, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-7)

Xavier (Division 2), Saint Mary Catholic (Division 3) and Howards Grove (Division 3) also advanced to the girls volleyball state tournament. For more results, click here.