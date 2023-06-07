TICKET PUNCHED: Hortonville baseball earns first trip to state in 25 years

PULASKI (NBC 26) — After a big upset by five-seed De Pere over top-dog Kimberly in the semifinal round, two-seed Hortonville would make sure they would go no farther.

The Polar Bears would impose their will and invoke the 10-run rule over the Redbirds in five innings to punch their ticket state for the first time in 25 years with a 10-0 win.

"This is what you work for, days like today," said Hortonville head coach Greg Yeager. "It's been our number one goal all season was to end the season in Appleton. It makes all the time and effort you put in worth it."

Hortonville senior pitcher Nathan Vela pitched all five innings, giving up zero earned runs. Senior Joe Fisher would end the game with a three-run homer to left.

"I was up to bat, I was thinking alright, I can end this thing here instead of having to play a full seven innings," said Fisher. "That one felt nice off the bat."

Now the team heads to Fox Cities Stadium next week to try and end the season with the Division 1 state title.

"We got a job to do in Appleton. There's no doubt. It wasn't to get to Appleton, it was to win in Appleton." said Yeager.