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Thursday Night Blitz: Bay Port remains undefeated and Pulaski takes down Ashwaubenon

In Thursday night high school football FRCC North action, Bay Port took down rival De Pere and Pulaski cruised past Ashwaubenon 35-0.
Thursday Night Blitz: Bay Port remains undefeated and Pulaski takes down Ashwaubenon
Thursday Night Blitz: Bay Port remains undefeated and Pulaski takes down Ashwaubenon
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In Thursday night high school football FRCC North action, undefeated Bay Port took down rival De Pere 44-7 and Pulaski cruised past Ashwaubenon 35-0 to move to 4-1.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE!

Thursday Night Blitz: Bay Port remains undefeated and Pulaski takes down Ashwaubenon

OTHER SCORES FROM THE FRCC NORTH AND SOUTH:

West De Pere 42, Appleton West 0
Notre Dame 70, Green Bay East 0
Green Bay Preble 42, Green Bay Southwest 14
Sheboygan South 12, Manitowoc Lincoln 10
Sheboygan North 21, Oshkosh North 17

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Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan