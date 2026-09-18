In Thursday night high school football FRCC North action, undefeated Bay Port took down rival De Pere 44-7 and Pulaski cruised past Ashwaubenon 35-0 to move to 4-1.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE!

Thursday Night Blitz: Bay Port remains undefeated and Pulaski takes down Ashwaubenon

OTHER SCORES FROM THE FRCC NORTH AND SOUTH:

West De Pere 42, Appleton West 0

Notre Dame 70, Green Bay East 0

Green Bay Preble 42, Green Bay Southwest 14

Sheboygan South 12, Manitowoc Lincoln 10

Sheboygan North 21, Oshkosh North 17